More Cobb park facilities, aquatic centers to open

According to a news release from Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt, the County plans to reopen more park facilities, along with six of the county’s aquatic centers.

The parks and other facilities have been either closed or operating in a limited capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but in recent weeks have been by phases reopening, and restrictions removed, after executive orders from Governor Brian Kemp made Georgia among the first states to relax or remove coronavirus guidelines.

The following is the text of the announcement:

Cobb County PARKS will reopen most of their facilities to residents starting June 1st, including outdoor playgrounds, restroom facilities, and Aquatic Centers. Many of these facilities will have public health restrictions in place that will help maintain recommended social distancing. Following the Governor’s latest Executive Orders, Cobb PARKS is working with associations and athletic organizations to formulate COVID-19 response plans that will allow organized games to resume when their plans are approved. This could be as early as mid-June. Parks rentals are still not available, but plans are underway to restart them soon. Night lighting at some facilities may not be immediately available but will be phased-in over the next several weeks. The number of people using aquatic centers will be limited and swim lessons will not take place due to social distancing guidelines. Lanes will be available to rent for those wishing to secure a time.



Central Aquatic Center:

June 1st: 15 swimmers (one per lane) Mountain View Aquatic Center:

June 1st: 25 swimmers (one per lane) West Cobb Aquatic Center:

June 1st: 10 Swimmers (one per lane and 2 in the deep water) South Cobb Aquatic Center:

June 1st: 5 swimmers (one per lane and 1 in the lazy river for exercising) Seven Springs Waterpark:

June 15th: 25% of capacity (125 swimmers per session) Sewell Park Pool:

June 15th: 20 swimmers (Splash Pad closed) We will update the web site (www.cobbPARKS.org) and our Social Media Accounts with any changes in the pool hours and available activities. Please visit the link below to reserve lap lanes and designated lanes for exercising.

https://secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog