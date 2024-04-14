Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with a high near 82 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-03-01 49 40 44.5 -7.4 1.11 2024-03-02 62 42 52 -0.2 T 2024-03-03 70 49 59.5 7.1 0 2024-03-04 63 57 60 7.3 T 2024-03-05 61 55 58 5.1 1.02 2024-03-06 65 56 60.5 7.3 2.36 2024-03-07 76 53 64.5 11.1 0 2024-03-08 66 59 62.5 8.8 1.45 2024-03-09 69 52 60.5 6.6 0.65 2024-03-10 61 43 52 -2.2 0 2024-03-11 67 38 52.5 -1.9 0 2024-03-12 74 44 59 4.4 0 2024-03-13 75 47 61 6.1 0 2024-03-14 81 52 66.5 11.4 0 2024-03-15 72 61 66.5 11.1 0.36 2024-03-16 75 57 66 10.4 0 2024-03-17 67 53 60 4.1 0.02 2024-03-18 61 40 50.5 -5.6 0 2024-03-19 60 33 46.5 -9.8 0 2024-03-20 74 42 58 1.4 0 2024-03-21 77 51 64 7.2 0 2024-03-22 65 56 60.5 3.4 0.25 2024-03-23 69 50 59.5 2.2 0.04 2024-03-24 65 43 54 -3.5 0 2024-03-25 64 47 55.5 -2.3 0 2024-03-26 62 53 57.5 -0.5 0.72 2024-03-27 74 53 63.5 5.2 T 2024-03-28 68 50 59 0.5 0 2024-03-29 72 43 57.5 -1.2 0 2024-03-30 77 49 63 4 0 2024-03-31 80 56 68 8.8 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 14, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 73 88 in 1945 49 in 1913 Min Temperature M 52 66 in 2015 30 in 1950 Avg Temperature M 62.7 75.5 in 1922 40.0 in 1907 Precipitation M 0.12 2.41 in 1884 0.00 in 2020 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 4 25 in 1907 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 2 11 in 1922 0 in 2020 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.7 71.8 80.0 in 1978 58.7 in 1907 Avg Min Temperature 52.2 50.3 58.6 in 1999 39.8 in 1907 Avg Temperature 61.9 61.1 69.0 in 1999 49.3 in 1907 Total Precipitation 4.57 1.83 9.50 in 1979 T in 1976 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 2022 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 54 75 216 in 1907 7 in 1967 Total CDD (base 65) 18 20 70 in 1999 0 in 2016 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 63.0 61.1 66.5 in 2017 52.5 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 43.6 41.4 47.1 in 2023 33.0 in 1940 Avg Temperature 53.3 51.2 56.5 in 2023 42.8 in 1940 Total Precipitation 22.87 15.65 32.81 in 1936 7.80 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2015 2476 3785 in 1977 1656 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 28 39 140 in 2012 0 in 1902

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-13

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-13

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-13

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-12

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”