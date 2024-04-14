Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling April 14, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with a high near 82 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-03-01494044.5-7.41.11
2024-03-02624252-0.2T
2024-03-03704959.57.10
2024-03-046357607.3T
2024-03-056155585.11.02
2024-03-06655660.57.32.36
2024-03-07765364.511.10
2024-03-08665962.58.81.45
2024-03-09695260.56.60.65
2024-03-10614352-2.20
2024-03-11673852.5-1.90
2024-03-127444594.40
2024-03-137547616.10
2024-03-14815266.511.40
2024-03-15726166.511.10.36
2024-03-1675576610.40
2024-03-176753604.10.02
2024-03-18614050.5-5.60
2024-03-19603346.5-9.80
2024-03-207442581.40
2024-03-217751647.20
2024-03-22655660.53.40.25
2024-03-23695059.52.20.04
2024-03-24654354-3.50
2024-03-25644755.5-2.30
2024-03-26625357.5-0.50.72
2024-03-27745363.55.2T
2024-03-286850590.50
2024-03-29724357.5-1.20
2024-03-3077496340
2024-03-318056688.80

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, April 14, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM7388 in 194549 in 1913
Min TemperatureM5266 in 201530 in 1950
Avg TemperatureM62.775.5 in 192240.0 in 1907
PrecipitationM0.122.41 in 18840.00 in 2020
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M425 in 19070 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M211 in 19220 in 2020
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature71.771.880.0 in 197858.7 in 1907
Avg Min Temperature52.250.358.6 in 199939.8 in 1907
Avg Temperature61.961.169.0 in 199949.3 in 1907
Total Precipitation4.571.839.50 in 1979T in 1976
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 20220.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)5475216 in 19077 in 1967
Total CDD (base 65)182070 in 19990 in 2016
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature63.061.166.5 in 201752.5 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature43.641.447.1 in 202333.0 in 1940
Avg Temperature53.351.256.5 in 202342.8 in 1940
Total Precipitation22.8715.6532.81 in 19367.80 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)201524763785 in 19771656 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2839140 in 20120 in 1902

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-13
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-04-13
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-04-13
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-12
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-04-07

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

