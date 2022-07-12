Weather service cautions possible strong storms, locally heavy rainfall for Cobb County and region Tuesday July 12

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia due to the prospect of scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday July 12.

The brunt of the scattered storms are expected along the I-20 corridor and southward.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook for July 12?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Scattered thunderstorms are possible today primarily along and south of I-20. Some storms could become strong producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening across the forecast area this week. Isolated storms could become strong, capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heavy rainfall associated with these storms could also lead to localized flash flooding concerns.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The outlook for possible thunderstorms is expected to last through the week.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

