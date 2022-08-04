Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer to be hosted by Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber announced that in partnership with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber and SelectCobb will host a Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer on August 30.

For more information, and a registration link, see the Chamber’s announcement that we’ve reprinted below:

ATLANTA (Aug. 3, 2022) — The Cobb Chamber and SelectCobb, in partnership with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will host a special Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer on August 30 at the Cobb Chamber. The evening will feature networking, light appetizers and remarks from Jesus Martinez, President & CEO of Peach Tree Commercial Capital.

The program will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to all interested attendees. Registration is open now at https://bit.ly/3vjHHeQ . Thank you to Yearlong Sponsor, Eclipse Networks, and our Partners the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the program or to submit a question to be addressed at the event, contact Caroline Knowles at cknowles@cobbchamber.org .

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.





