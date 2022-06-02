Cobb County weather forecast and climate summary: Thursday June 2, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday June 2, but with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The expected highs are in the upper 80s.
7-day forecast
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
May 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area
The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|Maximum
|Minimum
|Average
|Departure from Norm
|Precipitation
|2022-05-01
|81
|65
|73
|5.7
|0
|2022-05-02
|86
|65
|75.5
|8
|0
|2022-05-03
|86
|66
|76
|8.2
|0
|2022-05-04
|87
|64
|75.5
|7.4
|0.41
|2022-05-05
|87
|67
|77
|8.7
|0
|2022-05-06
|80
|67
|73.5
|4.9
|0.15
|2022-05-07
|69
|60
|64.5
|-4.4
|0
|2022-05-08
|69
|54
|61.5
|-7.7
|T
|2022-05-09
|73
|53
|63
|-6.4
|0
|2022-05-10
|82
|57
|69.5
|-0.2
|0
|2022-05-11
|84
|60
|72
|2
|0
|2022-05-12
|85
|64
|74.5
|4.3
|0
|2022-05-13
|79
|65
|72
|1.5
|T
|2022-05-14
|82
|63
|72.5
|1.8
|0
|2022-05-15
|86
|66
|76
|5
|T
|2022-05-16
|87
|66
|76.5
|5.2
|0
|2022-05-17
|85
|60
|72.5
|1
|0
|2022-05-18
|88
|63
|75.5
|3.7
|0
|2022-05-19
|90
|70
|80
|8
|0
|2022-05-20
|88
|69
|78.5
|6.2
|0
|2022-05-21
|89
|71
|80
|7.5
|0
|2022-05-22
|88
|70
|79
|6.2
|0.02
|2022-05-23
|78
|68
|73
|0
|1.47
|2022-05-24
|84
|68
|76
|2.7
|T
|2022-05-25
|80
|68
|74
|0.5
|0.2
|2022-05-26
|76
|69
|72.5
|-1.3
|0.18
|2022-05-27
|82
|66
|74
|0
|T
|2022-05-28
|81
|60
|70.5
|-3.7
|0
|2022-05-29
|86
|68
|77
|2.5
|0
|2022-05-30
|89
|68
|78.5
|3.8
|T
|2022-05-31
|87
|67
|77
|2.1
|0
|Sum
|2574
|2007
|Average
|83.03
|64.7
|73.9
|Normal
|81.1
|61.3
|71.2
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
