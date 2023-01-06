Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 6, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, January 6, 2023, with a high near 52 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 36 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAVGDeparture from normPrecipitation
2022-11-01745464.05.30.00
2022-11-02765766.58.20.00
2022-11-03755766.08.00.00
2022-11-04765465.07.40.00
2022-11-05796270.513.2T
2022-11-06836875.518.60.00
2022-11-07836875.518.90.00
2022-11-08806271.014.70.00
2022-11-09695160.04.00.00
2022-11-10685963.57.90.13
2022-11-11716467.512.20.97
2022-11-12704256.01.0T
2022-11-13483340.5-14.20.00
2022-11-14553344.0-10.40.00
2022-11-15494547.0-7.10.38
2022-11-16493944.0-9.80.00
2022-11-17473340.0-13.50.00
2022-11-18543042.0-11.30.00
2022-11-19533343.0-10.00.00
2022-11-20473440.5-12.20.00
2022-11-21583144.5-8.00.00
2022-11-22644454.01.8T
2022-11-23714357.05.10.00
2022-11-24635257.55.8T
2022-11-25665158.57.10.25
2022-11-26664957.56.30.11
2022-11-27675360.09.10.54
2022-11-28654856.55.80.00
2022-11-29694456.56.00.51
2022-11-30694155.04.71.34
Sum196414344.23
Average65.547.856.62.4
Normal64.144.254.23.98
Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics                                    
Climate SiteAverage Temperature (deg)                                    Normal Temperature (deg)                                                                        DFN (Departure                                     From Normal)                                    
                                    Athens                                                                        64.7                                                                        63.4                                                                        +1.3                                    
                                    Atlanta                                                                        64.7                                                                        63.6                                                                        +1.1                                    
                                    Columbus                                                                        66.2                                                                        66.8                                                                        -0.6                                    
                                    Macon                                                                        65.4                                                                        65.3                                                                        +0.1                                    
                                    Cartersville                                                                        62.0                                                                        61.1                                                                        +0.9                                    
                                    Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                                                                        62.8                                                                        62.5                                                                        +0.3                                    
                                    Fulton County Arpt                                                                        62.8                                                                        62.8                                                                        0.0                                    
                                    Gainesville                                                                        62.5                                                                        62.0                                                                        +0.5                                    
                                    Peachtree City                                                                        63.7                                                                        62.1                                                                        +1.6                                    
                                    Rome                                                                        63.2                                                                        61.3                                                                        +1.9
Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records                                    
Climate SiteAvg Temp RankHighest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
                                    Athens                                                                        39th Warmest                                                                        67.4 (2016)                                                                        58.4 (1976)                                    
                                    Atlanta                                                                        20th Warmest                                                                        69.1 (2016)                                                                        56.7 (1976)                                    
                                    Columbus                                                                        32nd Warmest                                                                        70.4 (1985)                                                                        60.9 (1976)                                    
                                    Macon                                                                        36th Warmest                                                                        69.4 (1985)                                                                        60.3 (1967)
Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics                                    
Climate SiteMaximum Temperature (deg)Max T Date                                    Minimum Temperature (deg)                                                                        Min T Date                                    
                                    Athens                                                                        93                                                                        9/14                                                                        28                                                                        11/24                                    
                                    Atlanta                                                                        88                                                                        9/13                                                                        32                                                                        11/23                                    
                                    Columbus                                                                        92                                                                        9/7                                                                        30                                                                        11/30                                    
                                    Macon                                                                        93                                                                        9/7                                                                        27                                                                        11/24                                    
                                    Cartersville                                                                        88                                                                        9/14                                                                        27                                                                        11/30                                    
                                    Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                                                                        90                                                                        9/14                                                                        28                                                                        11/24                                    
                                    Fulton Co Arpt                                                                        90                                                                        9/14                                                                        27                                                                        11/24                                    
                                    Gainesville                                                                        88                                                                        9/13                                                                        29                                                                        11/23                                    
                                    Peachtree City                                                                        90                                                                        9/13                                                                        27                                                                        11/24                                    
                                    Rome                                                                        91                                                                        9/14                                                                        27                                                                        11/24, 27
Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics                                    
Climate SiteAverage Maximum Temperature (deg)                                    Average Minimum Temperature (deg)                                    
                                    Athens                                                                        74.7                                                                        51.2                                    
                                    Atlanta                                                                        74.3                                                                        54.8                                    
                                    Columbus                                                                        77.3                                                                        55.3                                    
                                    Macon                                                                        78.2                                                                        52.3                                    
                                    Cartersville                                                                        73.1                                                                        50.4                                    
                                    Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                                                                        72.4                                                                        49.5                                    
                                    Fulton Co Arpt                                                                        74.4                                                                        50.7                                    
                                    Gainesville                                                                        72.5                                                                        52.3                                    
                                    Peachtree City                                                                        75.6                                                                        50.9                                    
                                    Rome                                                                        74.9                                                                        49.5
Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records                                    
Climate SiteAvg Max Temp RankHighest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
                                    Athens                                                                        8th Warmest                                                                        81.0 (2016)                                                                        68.8 (1976)                                    
                                    Atlanta                                                                        27th Warmest                                                                        79.8 (2016)                                                                        67.1 (1976)                                    
                                    Columbus                                                                        32nd Warmest                                                                        82.8 (2016)                                                                        71.7 (1976)                                    
                                    Macon                                                                        31st Warmest                                                                        83.2 (2016)                                                                        73.7 (1976)
Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records                                    
Climate SiteAvg Min Temp RankHighest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
                                    Athens                                                                        49th Warmest                                                                        57.1 (1985)                                                                        46.9 (1967)                                    
                                    Atlanta                                                                        23rd Warmest                                                                        59.0 (1931)                                                                        46.3 (1976)                                    
                                    Columbus                                                                        35th Warmest                                                                        60.9 (1985)                                                                        49.9 (1967)                                    
                                    Macon                                                                        50th Coldest                                                                        59.3 (1985)                                                                        46.0 (1967)
Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics                                    
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation (in)                                    Normal Precipitation (in)                                                                        DFN (Departure                                     From Normal)                                                                        
                                    Athens                                                                        9.91                                                                        11.31                                                                        -1.40                                    
                                    Atlanta                                                                        6.93                                                                        11.98                                                                        -5.05                                    
                                    Columbus                                                                        11.62                                                                        9.74                                                                        +1.88                                    
                                    Macon                                                                        8.67                                                                        9.70                                                                        -1.03                                    
                                    Cartersville                                                                        8.36                                                                        11.10                                                                        -2.74                                    
                                    Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                                                                        8.43                                                                        12.23                                                                        -3.80                                    
                                    Fulton County Arpt                                                                        6.86                                                                        11.76                                                                        -4.90                                    
                                    Gainesville                                                                        7.70                                                                        13.23                                                                        -5.53                                    
                                    Peachtree City                                                                        7.93                                                                        11.12                                                                        -3.19                                    
                                    Rome                                                                        13.23                                                                        12.12                                                                        +1.11                                    
Autumn 2022 Precipitation Ranking & Records                                    
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation RankingMinimum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)Maximum Total Precip Record (in) (Year) 
                                    Athens                                                                        43rd Driest                                                                        2.64 (2001)                                                                        24.17 (2009)                                     
                                    Atlanta                                                                        26th Driest                                                                        2.94 (1931)                                                                        23.40 (2009)                                     
                                    Columbus                                                                        29th Driest                                                                        2.30 (1961)                                                                        18.44 (2009)                                     
                                    Macon                                                                        42nd Driest                                                                        1.62 (1991)                                                                        20.94 (2009) 
Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics                                    
Climate SiteMaximum Daily Precip (in)Max P Date  
                                    Athens                                                                        1.98                                                                        11/10                                      
                                    Atlanta                                                                        1.85                                                                        11/29                                      
                                    Columbus                                                                        2.75*                                                                        10/5                                      
                                    Macon                                                                        2.47                                                                        11/10                                      
                                    Cartersville                                                                        1.91                                                                        11/30                                      
                                    Dekalb Peachtree Arpt                                                                        2.65                                                                        11/29                                      
                                    Fulton Co Arpt                                                                        2.40                                                                        11/29                                      
                                    Gainesville                                                                        1.47                                                                        9/4                                      
                                    Peachtree City                                                                        1.88                                                                        11/29                                      
                                    Rome                                                                        3.25                                    11/29  

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

