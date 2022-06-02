NWS issues hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County: possible thunderstorms with strong wind gusts

The National Weather Service , has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia for this afternoon and evening, extending into Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with possible strong wind gusts.

What is in the hazardous weather outlook?

Here is an excerpt from the hazardous weather outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Advertisement A cold front will drop south across portions of northern Georgia today. Scattered thunderstorms are possible along and ahead of the frontal passage. Strong to isolated severe storms are possible, mainly north of the Interstate 85 corridor this afternoon and evening. The primary severe weather hazard will be damaging wing gusts. All thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Wednesday… Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are possible again on Friday, mainly along and south of a Macon to Columbus line.

What time period does it cover?

The prospect of hazardous weather extends through tomorrow (Friday June 3, 2022).

What counties are affected in the hazardous weather outlook?

The following counties are listed in the outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .