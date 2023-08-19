Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, August 19, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, August 19, 2023, with a high near 89 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 69 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Friday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-18

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-18

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-18

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-17

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-15

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”