Community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens who live in Georgia to be held in Marietta on June 4

The Cherokee Nation issued a press release announcing a meeting for Cherokee citizens living in Georgia to be held at Laurel Park in Marietta. This is one of twelve community meetings being held across the country during the rest of this year for at-large citizens of the Cherokee Nation.

A gathering was held in Bakersfield, California in April (follow this link for a description of the Bakersfield at-large community gathering).

For more information, read the press release reprinted below:

WHAT: Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and Cherokee Nation officials will visit Atlanta for a community gathering with Cherokee citizens living in Georgia WHEN: Saturday, June 4, 2022 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WHERE: Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance At-large Meeting Laurel Park 151 Manning Road SW (Outdoor event, please bring lawn chairs) Marietta, GA WHO: Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. At-Large Council of the Cherokee Nation member Julia Coates At-Large Council of the Cherokee Nation member Johnny Kidwell Cherokee Nation Community and Cultural Outreach Cherokee Nation Education Services Cherokee Nation Registration TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., At-Large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in Georgia on June 4 in Marietta. After two years of maintaining CDC-guided safety measures during the pandemic, the threat of COVID-19 risks are now lower and allow the Cherokee Nation to join together again safely with at-large tribal citizens. The Cherokee Nation has about 2,000 Cherokee Nation citizens living in Georgia who can attend for tribal updates, cultural demonstrations, traditional arts and crafts, and more. Cherokee Nation Registration will be on site, as well as Education Services and Cherokee Vote. -30- About Cherokee Nation The Cherokee Nation is the federally recognized government of the Cherokee people and has inherent sovereign status recognized by treaty and law. The seat of tribal government is the W.W. Keeler Complex near Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the capital of the Cherokee Nation. With more than 400,000 citizens, 11,000 employees and a variety of tribal enterprises ranging from aerospace and defense contracts to entertainment venues, Cherokee Nation is one of the largest employers in northeastern Oklahoma and is the largest tribal nation in the United States. To learn more, please visit www.cherokee.org.