Cobb Police to hold career fair June 10 and 11

If you’re interested in a career in law enforcement you might want to attend the career fair organized by the Cobb County Police Department. The county website posted the following details. Come prepared as the interview includes a physical agility test.

The department asks that you fill out the application in advance, available by following this link.

Join us for a career fair at Cobb County Police Headquarters Where: Advertisement 545 S. Fairground St.

Marietta, GA 30060 Agenda:

Physical Agility Test

Interview with Investigator

Polygraph

Psychological Questionnaire

What to bring:

State Issued Identification

Clothes for Physical Agility Test (No change of clothes needed)

Any necessary medications such as an inhaler

Food and Snacks

To expedite the process, please apply before the Career fair. If you are not able to we will have computers available on site. It is our plan to get the applicant through as much of the hiring process as possible with a goal of starting the police academy on October 3rd, 2022. Hiring is done monthly and applicants hired will not have to wait until the academy to start employment. Please take a few moments to review details on the hiring process and any disqualifiers. Any questions please feel free to contact us at 770-528-3812.