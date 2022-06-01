In preparation for July 4th, Cobb County posts summary of fireworks ordinances

Dog owners are probably as patriotic as other categories of people, but we’re coming upon one of those holidays that fill most dog owners with dread: Independence Day.

In my experience it’s the day in which 80 pound Labradors transform into lap dogs.

In addition to the terror fireworks instill in dogs, they can also be dangerous, so it’s good to know both the letter and the spirit of the laws governing them.

Here’s what the county posted to its website about the county and state ordinances governing fireworks:

Summer has arrived in Cobb County, and along with that comes complaints and questions about shooting off fireworks in the county. Here is our guide:



Cobb County ordinances on the use of fireworks

Cobb County Code bans the use of fireworks from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m.

This is spelled out in the county’s code under the noise ordinances. Violations are a misdemeanor offense and you can view the noise ordinances by going here: Cobb County Noise Ordinance



Use of fireworks in Cobb County parks

Pyrotechnics are prohibited at ALL county parks per County Ordinance § 90-63.

Sec. 90-63. – Restricted or Prohibited Uses of Park Facilities

1. Pyrotechnics prohibited

It shall be unlawful for any persons to possess, display, use, set-off or ignite any firecracker, fireworks, smoke bombs, rockets, or other pyrotechnics. Exemptions carved in by state law

The state legislature has spelled out several exemptions to county code in O.C.G.A. § 25-10-1 et seq. This allows exemptions to county ordinances for use of fireworks on specific dates and times.

December 31 (New Year’s Eve) – Fireworks may be discharged until 1 a.m.

(New Year’s Eve) – Fireworks may be discharged until 1 a.m. January 1 (New Year’s Day) – Fireworks may be discharged until midnight.

(New Year’s Day) – Fireworks may be discharged until midnight. On the last Saturday and Sunday in May – Fireworks may be discharged until midnight.

– Fireworks may be discharged until midnight. July 3 – Fireworks may be discharged until midnight.

– Fireworks may be discharged until midnight. July 4 – Fireworks may be discharged until midnight.

– Fireworks may be discharged until midnight. On the first Monday in September – Fireworks may be discharged until midnight.

To view the Georgia code section regarding fireworks visit: O.C.G.A. § 25-10-2