Reminder: Mableton City Council to meet this evening: Thursday, June 29

[Editor’s note: I’ve tried to include everything a resident of Mableton will need in order to follow the meeting this evening in an informed way, including:

If you can think of anything that would be helpful to include in future meeting preparation, contact the editor at larry.johnson@cobbcountycourier.com]

The fourth transitional meeting of the Mableton City Council will take place this evening, Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

These initial meetings are primarily concerned with setting up the basic functions of city government, and passing enabling ordinances so that the City of Mableton can start receiving the funds it needs to function, starting in July.

The meetings have been described as “special called meetings” and “transitional meetings” because the ordinances to set regular meeting times and to hire staff and put infrastructure in place have not yet been passed.

On the agenda (reprinted below) ordinances under consideration are described with “First Read” and “Second Read.” The ones labeled “Second Read” can be approved at tonight’s meeting. The ones labeled “First Read” require a reading at a future meeting, as outlined in the city’s charter.

To read the ordinances follow this link.

Watch the City Council Meeting on YouTube

Here is the place you can watch the meeting live stream as it happens. The video will remain at the link, so if you can’t watch as it live streams, you can visit later:

Meeting announcement

Mayor Michael Owens distributed the following notice announcing this evening’s meeting:

CITY OF MABLETON, STATE OF GEORGIA, COBB COUNTY



PUBLIC NOTICE



Special Called

Transitional City Council Meeting



There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor

and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal

transitional and incorporative matters which include the first and second read

of ordinances, council training and executive session discussions.

The meeting will take place on June 29, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135

Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

The meeting will be open to the public.

The Meeting Agenda

SPECIAL CALLED TRANSITIONAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER Mayor Michael Owens ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE APPROVAL OF AGENDA PUBLIC COMMENTS OLD BUSINESS:

a. SECOND READ: Ordinance Creating Chapter 1, General Government, Article 1,

General Provisions, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances

b. SECOND READ: Ordinance Creating Chapter 2, Administration, Article 1, In

General, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances

c. SECOND READ: Ordinance Creating Chapter 7, Taxes, Fees and Assessments, of

the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances NEW BUSINESS:

a. FIRST READ: Ordinance Granting Franchise to Austell Natural Gas System

Public comments are limited to 2 minutes per speaker. Anyone wishing to make a public comment

should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.

June 29, 2023 Special Called Meeting Agenda

Page 2 of 2

b. Approval of Resolution Authorizing Deferred Costs for Georgia Municipal

Association Newly Elected Council Training DISCUSSION: N/A CITY ATTORNEY COMMENTS CITY CLERK COMMENTS CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR:

Litigation O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)(A)

Real Estate O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)

Personnel O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(2)

Exemptions O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(4)&(5) ADJOURNMENT