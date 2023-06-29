Hot Topics

Librarium Is Mableton’s Heart

A long one-story brick buildingSouth Cobb Regional Library in Mableton (photo by Kelly Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 29, 2023

by Kelly Johnson

That’s not a typo in the title of this article, and the periodic table is without an element called librarium—unless books are considered an element of knowledge, or even community.

Linguistically speaking though, librarium is a fancy way of saying library; and with respect to the city of Mableton, specifically #southcobbregionallibrary (SCRL).

Because SCRL is more than just a place of books and information, serving Mableton since 1962 when it became among the first of sixteen branches forming the Cobb County Public Library System, it serves a now incorporated community with a number of events. Remodeled to its current location (in 2006) at 805 Clay Road, SCRL is made to host a variety of events. Its ability to cater to community needs not only enriches Mableton, but it also makes the library invaluable.

Every month, there is always something happening at SCRL. For the month of July, most of its events are geared toward children—because, if you haven’t heard, school it out for the summer—but there are activities scheduled for families, adults, and seniors. Happenings include:

§ community leaders’ weekly readings of stories, which kicks off with Commissioner Sheffield story-time reading on July 7th, Friday at 10:30 AM;

§ the Great Pringles Taste Test for Teens on July 11th, Tuesday at 4:00 PM;

§ the monthly movie matinee on July 21st, Friday at 3:00 PM;

§ the American Red Cross Blood Driver on July 25th, Tuesday at 3:00 PM

As SCRL is literally at the heart of Mableton, convenient to all six districts of the city, it could host a city council meeting. It has the room to do so, and it should; or, at least share in hosting the city council with the EpiCenter. (It can only be hoped that one of the city councilors, or Mayor Owens, is reading this and likes the idea.)

For a listing of all events at SCRL, please see the following July schedule and or go to Events on the Cobb County Public Library website. Hyperlinks via the schedule (below) go back to the CCPLS webpage as well. From any given event, the organizer can be contacted by email or phone. The organizer(s) or host(s) of an event are SCRL’s amazing librarians, to which when approval is granted by the regional manager, profiles of these particular community helpers will be highlighted in the future.

Until then, go and visit #southcobbregionallibrary. Meet the staff. Participate. (Except on July 4th, when it will be closed for the holiday.) Have a good time and be safe, either way.

Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page.

All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

JULY 2023

WEEK 1

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
July 03, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00CD Mirror Art Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along
July 04, 2023Tuesday00:00 – 23:59CLOSED
July 05, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00CD Mirror Art Craft Kits


13:00 – 13:45Tour Your Library: Preschool


18:00 – 19:00Evening Computer Class for Beginners
July 06, 2023Thursday10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


15:00 – 16:00Afternoon Computer Class for Beginners
July 07, 2023Friday10:30 – 11:15Community Helper Story-time

JULY 2023

WEEK 2

DATEDAYTIME (24hr)EVENT
July 10, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00CD Mirror Art Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 16:00Strange Art: Tween Arts & Crafts Hour


18:30 – 19:00Pajama Story-time
July 11, 2023Tuesday10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


16:00 – 17:00Great Pringles Taste Test for Teens
July 12, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00CD Mirror Art Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Story-Time


18:15 – 19:00Tour Your Library: Families
July 13, 2023Thursday10:30 – 11:30Bubble Dance Party


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion
July 14, 2023Friday10:30 – 11:15Community Helper Story-time
July 15, 2023Saturday11:00 – 11:30Saturday Story-time

JULY 2023

WEEK 3

DATEDAYTIMEEVENT
July 17, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00CD Mirror Art Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along
July 18, 2023Tuesday10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


15:30 – 16:30STEAM Kids


16:30 – 17:30No Fear Craft Club
July 19, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00CD Mirror Art Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Story-Time


13:00 – 13:45Tour Your Library: School Age


15:30 – 17:00VR for All


18:30 – 19:30Social Justice Book Discussion
July 20, 2023Thursday10:30 – 11:30Freeman Poole Senior Center Book Discussion Group


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


13:00 – 13:30Parachute Play


15:00 – 16:00Afternoon Computer Class for Beginners
July 21, 2023Friday10:30 – 11:15Community Helper Story-time


10:45 – 12:00Mable House Story-time (@SCRL)


15:00 – 17:30Monthly Movie Matinee (A Quiet Place)

JULY 2023

WEEK 4

DATEDAYTIMEEVENT
July 24, 2023Monday10:00 – 18:00CD Mirror Art Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


17:00 – 18:00VIVO Exercise Program


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club
July 25, 2023Tuesday10:30 – 11:00Baby Time


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


16:30 – 17:00No Fear Craft Club
July 26, 2023Wednesday10:00 – 18:00CD Mirror Art Craft Kits


10:30 – 11:15Community Helper Story-time


10:30 – 11:00Family Story-time


15:30 – 16:30Tween STEAM Club
July 27, 2023Thursday14:00 – 15:30Family Board Games


15:30 – 16:30Tween Book Club
July 28, 2023Friday10:30 – 11:15Community Helper Story-time

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

