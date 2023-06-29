Librarium Is Mableton’s Heart

by Kelly Johnson

That’s not a typo in the title of this article, and the periodic table is without an element called librarium—unless books are considered an element of knowledge, or even community.

Linguistically speaking though, librarium is a fancy way of saying library; and with respect to the city of Mableton, specifically #southcobbregionallibrary (SCRL).

Because SCRL is more than just a place of books and information, serving Mableton since 1962 when it became among the first of sixteen branches forming the Cobb County Public Library System, it serves a now incorporated community with a number of events. Remodeled to its current location (in 2006) at 805 Clay Road, SCRL is made to host a variety of events. Its ability to cater to community needs not only enriches Mableton, but it also makes the library invaluable.

Advertisement

Every month, there is always something happening at SCRL. For the month of July, most of its events are geared toward children—because, if you haven’t heard, school it out for the summer—but there are activities scheduled for families, adults, and seniors. Happenings include:

§ community leaders’ weekly readings of stories, which kicks off with Commissioner Sheffield story-time reading on July 7th, Friday at 10:30 AM;

§ the Great Pringles Taste Test for Teens on July 11th, Tuesday at 4:00 PM;

§ the monthly movie matinee on July 21st, Friday at 3:00 PM;

§ the American Red Cross Blood Driver on July 25th, Tuesday at 3:00 PM

As SCRL is literally at the heart of Mableton, convenient to all six districts of the city, it could host a city council meeting. It has the room to do so, and it should; or, at least share in hosting the city council with the EpiCenter. (It can only be hoped that one of the city councilors, or Mayor Owens, is reading this and likes the idea.)

For a listing of all events at SCRL, please see the following July schedule and or go to Events on the Cobb County Public Library website. Hyperlinks via the schedule (below) go back to the CCPLS webpage as well. From any given event, the organizer can be contacted by email or phone. The organizer(s) or host(s) of an event are SCRL’s amazing librarians, to which when approval is granted by the regional manager, profiles of these particular community helpers will be highlighted in the future.

Until then, go and visit #southcobbregionallibrary. Meet the staff. Participate. (Except on July 4th, when it will be closed for the holiday.) Have a good time and be safe, either way.

Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page.

All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).

JULY 2023

WEEK 1

DATE DAY TIME (24hr) EVENT July 03, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 18:00 CD Mirror Art Craft Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along July 04, 2023 Tuesday 00:00 – 23:59 CLOSED July 05, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 CD Mirror Art Craft Kits



13:00 – 13:45 Tour Your Library: Preschool



18:00 – 19:00 Evening Computer Class for Beginners July 06, 2023 Thursday 10:30 – 12:00 Stay and Play



13:00 – 13:30 Parachute Play



15:00 – 16:00 Afternoon Computer Class for Beginners July 07, 2023 Friday 10:30 – 11:15 Community Helper Story-time

JULY 2023

WEEK 2

JULY 2023

WEEK 3

JULY 2023

WEEK 4

DATE DAY TIME EVENT July 24, 2023 Monday 10:00 – 18:00 CD Mirror Art Craft Kits



10:30 – 11:00 Family Sing and Dance Along



17:00 – 18:00 VIVO Exercise Program



18:00 – 19:00 Graphic Novel Book Club July 25, 2023 Tuesday 10:30 – 11:00 Baby Time



15:00 – 19:00 American Red Cross Blood Drive



16:30 – 17:00 No Fear Craft Club July 26, 2023 Wednesday 10:00 – 18:00 CD Mirror Art Craft Kits



10:30 – 11:15 Community Helper Story-time



10:30 – 11:00 Family Story-time



15:30 – 16:30 Tween STEAM Club July 27, 2023 Thursday 14:00 – 15:30 Family Board Games



15:30 – 16:30 Tween Book Club July 28, 2023 Friday 10:30 – 11:15 Community Helper Story-time

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.