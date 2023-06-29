Librarium Is Mableton’s Heart

by Kelly Johnson
That’s not a typo in the title of this article, and the periodic table is without an element called librarium—unless books are considered an element of knowledge, or even community.
Linguistically speaking though, librarium is a fancy way of saying library; and with respect to the city of Mableton, specifically #southcobbregionallibrary (SCRL).
Because SCRL is more than just a place of books and information, serving Mableton since 1962 when it became among the first of sixteen branches forming the Cobb County Public Library System, it serves a now incorporated community with a number of events. Remodeled to its current location (in 2006) at 805 Clay Road, SCRL is made to host a variety of events. Its ability to cater to community needs not only enriches Mableton, but it also makes the library invaluable.
Every month, there is always something happening at SCRL. For the month of July, most of its events are geared toward children—because, if you haven’t heard, school it out for the summer—but there are activities scheduled for families, adults, and seniors. Happenings include:
§ community leaders’ weekly readings of stories, which kicks off with Commissioner Sheffield story-time reading on July 7th, Friday at 10:30 AM;
§ the Great Pringles Taste Test for Teens on July 11th, Tuesday at 4:00 PM;
§ the monthly movie matinee on July 21st, Friday at 3:00 PM;
§ the American Red Cross Blood Driver on July 25th, Tuesday at 3:00 PM
As SCRL is literally at the heart of Mableton, convenient to all six districts of the city, it could host a city council meeting. It has the room to do so, and it should; or, at least share in hosting the city council with the EpiCenter. (It can only be hoped that one of the city councilors, or Mayor Owens, is reading this and likes the idea.)
For a listing of all events at SCRL, please see the following July schedule and or go to Events on the Cobb County Public Library website. Hyperlinks via the schedule (below) go back to the CCPLS webpage as well. From any given event, the organizer can be contacted by email or phone. The organizer(s) or host(s) of an event are SCRL’s amazing librarians, to which when approval is granted by the regional manager, profiles of these particular community helpers will be highlighted in the future.
Until then, go and visit #southcobbregionallibrary. Meet the staff. Participate. (Except on July 4th, when it will be closed for the holiday.) Have a good time and be safe, either way.
Underlined events are hyperlinked to the Cobb County Public Library’s website Events page.
All times are 24 hour or military time, Eastern Standard Time (EST).
JULY 2023
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 03, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CD Mirror Art Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|July 04, 2023
|Tuesday
|00:00 – 23:59
|CLOSED
|July 05, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CD Mirror Art Craft Kits
|13:00 – 13:45
|Tour Your Library: Preschool
|18:00 – 19:00
|Evening Computer Class for Beginners
|July 06, 2023
|Thursday
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|15:00 – 16:00
|Afternoon Computer Class for Beginners
|July 07, 2023
|Friday
|10:30 – 11:15
|Community Helper Story-time
JULY 2023
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 10, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CD Mirror Art Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 16:00
|Strange Art: Tween Arts & Crafts Hour
|18:30 – 19:00
|Pajama Story-time
|July 11, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|16:00 – 17:00
|Great Pringles Taste Test for Teens
|July 12, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CD Mirror Art Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Story-Time
|18:15 – 19:00
|Tour Your Library: Families
|July 13, 2023
|Thursday
|10:30 – 11:30
|Bubble Dance Party
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion
|July 14, 2023
|Friday
|10:30 – 11:15
|Community Helper Story-time
|July 15, 2023
|Saturday
|11:00 – 11:30
|Saturday Story-time
JULY 2023
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME
|EVENT
|July 17, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CD Mirror Art Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|July 18, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|15:30 – 16:30
|STEAM Kids
|16:30 – 17:30
|No Fear Craft Club
|July 19, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CD Mirror Art Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Story-Time
|13:00 – 13:45
|Tour Your Library: School Age
|15:30 – 17:00
|VR for All
|18:30 – 19:30
|Social Justice Book Discussion
|July 20, 2023
|Thursday
|10:30 – 11:30
|Freeman Poole Senior Center Book Discussion Group
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|13:00 – 13:30
|Parachute Play
|15:00 – 16:00
|Afternoon Computer Class for Beginners
|July 21, 2023
|Friday
|10:30 – 11:15
|Community Helper Story-time
|10:45 – 12:00
|Mable House Story-time (@SCRL)
|15:00 – 17:30
|Monthly Movie Matinee (A Quiet Place)
JULY 2023
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME
|EVENT
|July 24, 2023
|Monday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CD Mirror Art Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|17:00 – 18:00
|VIVO Exercise Program
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club
|July 25, 2023
|Tuesday
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|16:30 – 17:00
|No Fear Craft Club
|July 26, 2023
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CD Mirror Art Craft Kits
|10:30 – 11:15
|Community Helper Story-time
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Story-time
|15:30 – 16:30
|Tween STEAM Club
|July 27, 2023
|Thursday
|14:00 – 15:30
|Family Board Games
|15:30 – 16:30
|Tween Book Club
|July 28, 2023
|Friday
|10:30 – 11:15
|Community Helper Story-time
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.