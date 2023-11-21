Commissioner Sheffield awarded certificate for completing ACCG core training

Commissioner Monique Sheffield photo from Cobb County website
Cobb County District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield was awarded a certificate from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) for completing its core Lifelong Learning Academy requirements.
To read the details of the Lifelong Learning Academy follow this link.
The ACCG serves a purpose for county governments similar to the role of the Georgia Municipal Association for cities, including training and lobbying for the interests of their member counties.
The ACCG bylaws outline its role:
- To develop and maintain an organization structure within which ideas can be presented and a unified policy developed, enabling the Association to speak with a unified voice;
- To ensure that the legal basis of counties is such that public services may be provided in a cost effective manner;
- To ensure that an adequate revenue base for counties is established and defended against special interests;
- To provide county government officials the opportunity to exchange ideas and experience and obtain expert advice;
- To provide Congress and the state legislature with information necessary for the development of sound legislation of benefit to the nation, state and counties.
County officials were awarded their achievement certificates at the 2023 ACCG Legislative Leadership Conference at the Jekyll Island Convention Center in Glynn County.
Sheffield was given a certificate for completing the core requirements of the Lifelong Learning Academy.
“The Lifelong Learning Academy is critical to educating county officials about the challenges they may encounter in public service,” said Dave Wills, ACCG Executive Director. “County leaders who prioritize furthering their education are better equipped to address those challenges and are assets to their communities. I commend Sheffield for her unwavering dedication to understanding her community.”
According to the news release from the county announcing the awards:
The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprised of county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meets regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has successfully equipped county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.
