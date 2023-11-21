Commissioner Sheffield awarded certificate for completing ACCG core training

Commissioner Monique Sheffield photo from Cobb County website

Cobb County District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield was awarded a certificate from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) for completing its core Lifelong Learning Academy requirements.

To read the details of the Lifelong Learning Academy follow this link.

The ACCG serves a purpose for county governments similar to the role of the Georgia Municipal Association for cities, including training and lobbying for the interests of their member counties.

The ACCG bylaws outline its role:

To develop and maintain an organization structure within which ideas can be presented and a unified policy developed, enabling the Association to speak with a unified voice;

To ensure that the legal basis of counties is such that public services may be provided in a cost effective manner;

To ensure that an adequate revenue base for counties is established and defended against special interests;

To provide county government officials the opportunity to exchange ideas and experience and obtain expert advice;

To provide Congress and the state legislature with information necessary for the development of sound legislation of benefit to the nation, state and counties.

County officials were awarded their achievement certificates at the 2023 ACCG Legislative Leadership Conference at the Jekyll Island Convention Center in Glynn County.

Sheffield was given a certificate for completing the core requirements of the Lifelong Learning Academy.

“The Lifelong Learning Academy is critical to educating county officials about the challenges they may encounter in public service,” said Dave Wills, ACCG Executive Director. “County leaders who prioritize furthering their education are better equipped to address those challenges and are assets to their communities. I commend Sheffield for her unwavering dedication to understanding her community.”

According to the news release from the county announcing the awards:

The Lifelong Learning Academy was created with input from county commissioners who identified courses based on the issues and decision-making challenges regularly faced by county officials. To ensure the course requirements and curriculum remain relevant and engaging, the ACCG Lifelong Learning Committee – comprised of county commissioners and staff from both ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia – meets regularly to review and adjust accordingly. Through this collaborative approach, the Lifelong Learning Academy has successfully equipped county officials with the necessary skills to meet the needs of their constituents.

About Cobb County

Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.

The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.

The current board is:

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:

PeoplePopulation Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 766,802 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 766,149 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 766149 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 688078 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 5.6% Persons under 18 years, percent 22.7% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.3% Female persons, percent 51.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 61.7% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 29.2% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.5% Asian alone, percent(a) 5.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.1% Two or More Races, percent 2.8% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 13.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 50.2% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 40562 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 15.6% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) 311450 Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 65.8% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $273,900 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,672 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $474 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,264 Building permits, 2021 3247 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 283359 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.63 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 84.6% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 20.5% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.2% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 93.3% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 92.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 48.4% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.2% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 13.8% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 69.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 64.3% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 2056579 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 5569500 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 1536858 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 18543691 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $24,615 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 31.2 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $80,830 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $41,480 Persons in poverty, percent 9.2% BusinessesBusinesses Total employer establishments, 2020 21492 Total employment, 2020 358927 Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) 21780372 Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 -0.3% Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 86497 All employer firms, Reference year 2017 17066 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 10386 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3537 Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 3058 Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 12177 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 1204 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 13909 GeographyGeography Population per square mile, 2020 2254.8 Population per square mile, 2010 2026.4 Land area in square miles, 2020 339.78 Land area in square miles, 2010 339.55