Man sentenced to 30 years for aggravated child molestation in Cobb County

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. reported in a public information release that Carlos Eduardo Diaz, 38, entered a plea of guilty in Cobb Superior Court to charges of one count of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation .

Georgia legal code defines aggravated child molestation as follows:

“A person commits the offense of aggravated child molestation when such person commits an offense of child molestation which act physically injures the child or involves an act of sodomy.”

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Angela Z. Brown sentenced Diaz to 30 years, 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years on probation.

The public information release described the events leading to his arrest and conviction as follows:

Carlos Eduardo Diaz molested his underaged family member while her mother was away from the home. The victim disclosed the abuse years later during a family therapy session. During the investigation by Marietta Police Detectives, Diaz admitted to molesting the underaged child between May 1, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2023.

“Guarding our children is a shared duty. Their innocence holds our future, and it’s our responsibility to protect and nurture that future. In the pursuit of justice, our office will continue to advocate for those who cannot defend themselves, to ensure that the perpetrators of crimes against our children face the full force of the law,” said Broady.

Assistant District Attorney Laura Trejo prosecuted the case.

The defendant was represented by Marietta attorney James Waring Gilbert.

The public information release from the Cobb DA’s office included the following messages:

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911. If you or someone you know has been a victim of child sexual assault, please contact your local police department to file a report. For additional resources, please contact SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center at 770-801-3465.