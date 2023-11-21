Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Cobb weather November 16: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling November 21, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers with thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to thunderstorms and increased winds that will move into the area overnight as cold front approaches the state.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Tuesday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 65. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. 

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. 

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. 

Thanksgiving Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMin TempMax TempAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2023-10-01836674.54.20
2023-10-02846574.54.60
2023-10-03846574.54.90
2023-10-04846574.55.30
2023-10-05826372.53.70
2023-10-06796672.540.01
2023-10-07725362.5-5.60
2023-10-08694758-9.70
2023-10-09754761-6.30
2023-10-10835468.51.50
2023-10-117460670.40.7
2023-10-12695964-2.20.55
2023-10-13676063.5-2.30.14
2023-10-147660682.60.01
2023-10-15655158-7T
2023-10-16604653-11.70
2023-10-17684556.5-7.80
2023-10-18714759-4.90
2023-10-19725161.5-2T
2023-10-20765766.53.40.37
2023-10-217650630.30
2023-10-22795868.56.20
2023-10-2373536310
2023-10-247450620.40
2023-10-25765364.53.30
2023-10-267961709.20
2023-10-27796069.590
2023-10-28825970.510.40
2023-10-2983617212.30
2023-10-308553699.60
2023-10-31644554.5-4.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 21, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6277 in 201135 in 1937
Min TemperatureM4362 in 199116 in 1887
Avg TemperatureM52.568.5 in 201127.0 in 1937
PrecipitationM0.133.14 in 19620.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.0T in 20050.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1338 in 19370 in 2011
CDD (base 65)M04 in 20110 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature68.965.572.9 in 199453.7 in 1997
Avg Min Temperature49.745.353.5 in 190234.1 in 1976
Avg Temperature59.355.462.1 in 199445.2 in 1976
Total Precipitation0.692.808.26 in 1947T in 2016
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth0T in 19680 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)118211410 in 197667 in 1994
Total CDD (base 65)81040 in 20220 in 2021
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.375.277.7 in 201665.5 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.656.058.6 in 202348.8 in 1878
Avg Temperature67.965.667.9 in 202357.2 in 1878
Total Precipitation36.0444.6865.08 in 19293.20 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19680 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)186315697 in 1976146 in 1994
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120482643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-20
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-20
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-20
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-20
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-20

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

