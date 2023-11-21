Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, November 21, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts showers with thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, with a high near 65 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to thunderstorms and increased winds that will move into the area overnight as cold front approaches the state.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Tuesday

Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 65. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 21, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 62 77 in 2011 35 in 1937 Min Temperature M 43 62 in 1991 16 in 1887 Avg Temperature M 52.5 68.5 in 2011 27.0 in 1937 Precipitation M 0.13 3.14 in 1962 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2005 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 13 38 in 1937 0 in 2011 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 2011 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 68.9 65.5 72.9 in 1994 53.7 in 1997 Avg Min Temperature 49.7 45.3 53.5 in 1902 34.1 in 1976 Avg Temperature 59.3 55.4 62.1 in 1994 45.2 in 1976 Total Precipitation 0.69 2.80 8.26 in 1947 T in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 118 211 410 in 1976 67 in 1994 Total CDD (base 65) 8 10 40 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.3 75.2 77.7 in 2016 65.5 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.6 56.0 58.6 in 2023 48.8 in 1878 Avg Temperature 67.9 65.6 67.9 in 2023 57.2 in 1878 Total Precipitation 36.04 44.68 65.08 in 1929 3.20 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 186 315 697 in 1976 146 in 1994 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2048 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-20

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-20

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-20

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-20

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-20

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”