Kennesaw receives grant for outdoor fitness court

The city of Kennesaw has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign for an outdoor fitness court, but the City Council must approve $105,000 in SPLOST funds to accept.

Parks Director Steve Roberts presented the offer to council at Monday’s work session with his recommendation that the city accept the grant. He also suggested building the court in Adams Park by the new recreation center , which is currently under construction. The city’s share of the cost would come from SPLOST funds for park improvement. The price includes freight and packaging, installation kit, promotional materials, ambassador training and a launch day kit.

According to the National Fitness Campaign website, the court is divided into seven zones. Users can complete a circuit that includes core and agility exercises, bending, squatting, pushing, lunging and pulling. A phone app provides access to training videos, challenges and class schedules.

Bainbridge was the first city in Georgia to receive an outdoor fitness court from the National Fitness Campaign. It opened in January 2020.

Council member Pat Ferris expressed concern about the purchase being a sole source (no bid) contract and whether it fit into city purchasing requirements. City Attorney Randall Bentley said he would look into it.

Other items on the agenda for March 1:

*The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has appropriated $129,817 for the City of Kennesaw’s continuation of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. This grant will be used for sidewalk improvements in Woodland Acres subdivision. Council must approve the agreement with the county.

*Council will vote whether to approve an application for 2861 and 2871 N. Main St. to restore the former Whistle Stop Restaurant to serve as a cafe and construct an adjoining building for the Dry County Brewery tap room and restaurant in the Central Business District. The project includes plans for an open plaza fronting Main Street. The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority approved the project Feb. 9. The Historic Preservation Committee gave conditional approval Feb.19, requesting detailed architecture and landscaping plans for approval.

*Zoning Administrator Darryl Simmons requested council members provide feedback on the design of the Lewis Street Project. The Central Business District project includes restoration of the historic Lewis House, residential apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial and retail space and additional residential units. The development sits on 1.6 acres along Main Street between Lewis and Dallas Streets. According to Simmons, the Historic Preservation Committee had concerns about the modern look of the design for phase two.

Rebecca Gaunt earned a degree in journalism from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in education from Oglethorpe University. After teaching elementary school for several years, she returned to writing. She lives in Marietta with her husband, son, two cats, and a dog. In her spare time, she loves to read, binge Netflix and travel.