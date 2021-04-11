Cobb COVID vaccination call center to open tomorrow

Cobb County’s COVID vaccination call center will open tomorrow, Monday April 12, at 8 a.m. to help residents navigate through the often confusing process of getting vaccinated.

“Our call center will enable us to better serve Cobb residents by helping people who have had questions about or issues with scheduling vaccines,” Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said for the news release posted on the county website. “Hopefully this effort will help more people get vaccinated and help Cobb County get back to pre-pandemic life as fast as possible.”

The phone number of the center is 833-974-3366, and operators will take calls on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In addition to the phone number, there is also a chat feature available for residents to text to an agent, available weekdays from 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at http://cobbcounty.org/COVID19 and http://cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com.

According to the news release:

The call center will answer general questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines and connect people with sites and facilities offering vaccinations. Agents can help callers schedule appointments through Cobb and Douglas Public Health sites and walk them through the process of scheduling appointments at GEMA mass vaccination sites, as well as private locations offering the shots. English and Spanish-speaking agents are available, with language line services available for those who speak other languages.

“Cobb and Douglas Public Health is so thankful to Cobb County Government for launching this call center during the pandemic,” District Health Director Dr. Janet Memark said in the news release. “We appreciate the partnership and will continue to provide the support needed for its success. It gives our residents an expanded local resource for COVID-related questions and allows public health staff to stay focused on providing vaccinations and resolving outbreaks.”

Funding for the center came from the 2020 CARES ACT allocation to the county.