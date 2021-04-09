Kennesaw free Outdoor Movie Series kicks off with Wonder Woman 1984

The City of Kennesaw announced that their free outdoor movie series will show “Wonder Woman 1984,” as the kickoff for the series.

The city’s press release gives the following details:

Kennesaw, GA (April 9, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw’s free Outdoor Movie Series will kick-off on Saturday, May 1, at Swift-Cantrell Park with a showing DC Films’ Wonder Woman 1984 (PG-13) projected onto a giant inflatable screen after sun down. Swift-Cantrell Park is located at 3140 Old 41 Highway.

While admission is free, Kennesaw Parks & Recreation is asking families to register online, as the field will be marked with large 10’x10’ family squares to ensure social distancing. Families are asked to please keep their receipt (either print the receipt or have email confirmation) and stop by the Parks & Rec tent upon entry to the Event. Park & Recreation staff will direct attendees to their designated spot.

The Outdoor Movie Series will continue with Paramount Pictures’ School of Rock (PG-13) to be shown at Depot Park on Saturday, June 5, and the Series will conclude with Universal Pictures’ Trolls World Tour (PG) on Saturday, July 24, at Swift-Cantrell Park.

New this year, the community has the opportunity to register for VIP seating and VIP Tents for the Outdoor Movie Series. 50 VIP seats will be available for each movie. These are reserved and guaranteed for those that sign up. Chairs will provide front and center access to view the movie. The chairs are $10 per chair, per movie (with individual signups for each movie). Four VIP tents will be available. VIP tent registration includes a 10’x10’ tent installed by Parks & Rec staff, a six-foot table and six chairs.

To register for a square: https://rb.gy/hwypry To register for a tent: https://rb.gy/jmbprb To register for a chair: https://rb.gy/izrejl

Titles are subject to change; cancellations may occur due to weather conditions.

The 2021 Outdoor Movie Series is presented by Cobb EMC and BioLife Plasma Services.