Smyrna to give 1,000 Pfizer vaccines to its residents

The City of Smyrna announced they will be administering 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, limited to citizens of Smyrna.

A representative of Smyrna’s community relations department told the Courier that the signup list is expected to fill rapidly, but the details are reprinted below:

SMYRNA RECEIVES 1,000 PFIZER VACCINES Will Administer to Smyrna Citizens Thursday April 15th and Friday April 16th Smyrna has been working hard to get our hands on vaccine doses for Smyrna citizens, and we just received 1,000 Pfizer doses! To make an appointment, please visit http://vaccines.smyrnaga.gov There is no charge and you only need to bring your photo ID with you to your appointment. Vaccines will be administered in the large gym at the Smyrna Community Center. A vaccination is a step toward getting back to normal – Give it a Shot Smyrna and Let’s Beat COVID-19! The above message has been posted to City of Smyrna social media – Noon on Friday, April 9, 2021.