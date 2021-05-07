Kennesaw farmers market to open May 26

The City of Kennesaw announced that the Kennesaw Farmers Market for 2021 will open Wednesday May 26 and will run through Wednesday August 11. The hours of operation are from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The market is a collaboration between the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and the Kennesaw First Baptist Church. The market is held in the church parking lot.

The city’s announcement for the event provided further details:

The Market will feature farmers and makers, as well as some local favorite food trucks. On a typical Market day in summer, over 20 vendors will be set up offering their best vegetables, fruits, baked goods and specialty items. Interested vendors may contact kennesawfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information on vendor applications and scheduling. Vendors are encouraged but not required to accept electronic payments; market attendees should be aware that some vendors might accept cash only.