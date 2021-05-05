Police Discussion Group for Precinct 2 to hold Community Virtual Forum

The Police Discussion Group will host a Community Virtual Forum on Thursday May 20 at 7 p.m. The discussion group is a collaboration between local police and community leaders from the South Cobb area covered by Cobb County Police Department Precinct 2.

Precinct 2 is responsible for policing Austell, Mableton, Powders Springs and the unincorporated areas in South Cobb near those places.

The news release for the forum describes its purpose as follows:

The purpose of the forum, titled “ BlueTalk ,” is to begin a dialogue to enhance mutual trust, understanding, and respect within our precinct and its residents. Topics will include a discussion of the forum’s purpose, community relations among stakeholders, the perception vs reality of crime, the work of the Gang Unit, the work of Community Affairs…and more!

For more information about this forum, please contact Precinct II Police Discussion Group Forum Coordinator, Mr. Ray Thomas, at (770) 718-7501 or email him at chair@mableton.org. Also, you can register for the event by following this link.

About Precinct 2

Precinct 2 of the Cobb County Police Department includes the Austell, Mableton, and Powder Springs areas.

The precinct is located at 4700 Austell Rd, Austell, GA 30106, and is commanded by Major Robert Fisher.

Major Fisher has been with the Cobb County Police Department since 1989.

The Cobb County Police Department’s precinct web page describes his history with the CCPD as follows:

He served in the Uniform Patrol Bureau as an officer, Field Training Officer, and a supervisor. He also served in the Special Operations Unit as an officer and a supervisor. Additionally, he served as a member and supervisor of the Cobb County Police Department Honor Guard.

In addition, Major Fisher is a retired U.S. Air Force Reserve veteran, and serves as a P.O.S.T instructor (P.O.S.T. is the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council which certifies sworn officers in the state).