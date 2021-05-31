Hot Topics

Reminder: the House District 34 race is coming to a close soon

Map of Georgia House District 34 taken from the Cobb County websiteMap of Georgia House District 34 taken from the Cobb County website (public domain)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 31, 2021

This is just a reminder for those of you living in the Kennesaw area within Georgia House District 34 that this important special election will come to a close on June 15 with election-day in-person voting.

In the meantime there is still time to advance vote.

Here is the schedule for dates, times and locations for advance voting:

MAINCobb County Elections and Registration
736 Whitlock Ave NW
Marietta, GA 30064		May 24th – May 28th
Monday – Friday
8am – 6pm June 1st – June 4th
Tuesday – Friday
8am – 6pm

June 5th – June 6th
Saturday/Sunday
8am – 5pm

June 7th – June 11th
Monday – Friday
8am – 6pm
NORTHNorth Cobb Regional Library
3535 Old  41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144		May 24th – May 28th
Monday – Friday
8am – 6pm June 1st – June 4th
Tuesday – Friday
8am – 6pm

June 5th – June 6th
Saturday/Sunday
8am – 5pm

June 7th – June 11th
Monday – Friday
8am – 6pm

Background

A special election will be held on Tuesday June 15 to fill the seat vacated by Republican Bert Reeves, Georgia House District 34 (HD-34).

Only residents of HD-34 will vote in this special election. To find out your district visit the Georgia Secretary of State My Voter Page and enter your address. It will display your House and Senate district and other information.

In keeping with Georgia’s law on special elections, all candidates will be on the same ballot regardless of party affiliation.

If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast, there will be a run-off between the top two vote-getters on July 13.

House District 34 covers Kennesaw and a portion of Marietta.

The candidates who filed and qualified to run are Democrats Sam Hensley, Jr. and Priscilla Smith, Republicans David Blinkhorn and Devan Seabaugh, and Libertarian Chris Neill.

To read our complete coverage of this important election, including candidate interviews and a demographic profile and map of the district, visit this link.

