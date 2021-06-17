Cobb Board of Elections and Registration returning to in-person meetings

The Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, which has been meeting virtually since the beginning of the pandemic, will return to in-person meetings starting with the Monday June 21 regular meeting to be held at 3 p.m.

According to the announcement posted on the county website:

All meetings will be held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, located at 100 Cherokee St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060.

All meetings will be recorded and streamed LIVE on CobbTV’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Public comment must be presented in person. A sign-up form will be available on the day of the meeting.

Meeting schedules and agendas can be found at https://www.cobbcounty.org/elections/about/board

Upcoming Meeting Agendas are available three (3) days prior to the meeting.

For additional information, please call 770-528-2581 or visit cobbelections.org.

Certification of Special Election

The main agenda item on the Monday June 21 meeting of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration is the certification of the special election for Georgia House District 34 that was held on June 15.

About the Cobb Board of Elections and Registration

The Cobb Board of Elections and Registration has five members, appointed for four-year terms.

The elections website describes the mission of the board as follows:

The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations. The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.