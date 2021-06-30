Pedestrian killed walking in middle of I-75 in Marietta

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, a man was killed while walking down the middle of the lanes of I-75 in Marietta near Allgood Road.

The public information release described the accident as follows:

The initial investigation revealed that twenty-six-year-old Joshua Edwards of Atlanta, for unknown reasons, was walking in the middle of Interstate 75 northbound near Allgood Road. A 2019 Freightliner truck tractor, driven by fifty-three-year-old Tonya Martin of Cartersville, was traveling north bound in the middle lane of Interstate 75. The pedestrian was struck by the truck and was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The investigation is ongoing.

The Marietta Police Department asks for anyone with information on the accident to phone Investigator N. St. Onge at (770) 794-5352. No charges have been filed in the incident.