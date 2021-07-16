Career Fair and Tenant Forum Saturday July 31

A Career Fair and Tenant Forum will be held Saturday July 31, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The fair and forum is presented by Cobb County District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield & WorkSource Cobb.

“The Career Fair and Tenant Forum is a highly anticipated community event that will bring employers, community-based non-profits, and community resource organizations to the residents of Cobb County,” Commissioner Sheffield wrote to the Courier in an email. “This event is a step in the right direction to help our communities begin the recovery process from the challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic.”

The event will be held at the Cobb County Public Safety Training Academy, 2435 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 30106.

Confirmed prospective employers include the following:

Automation Personnel Services, Inc.

AQC Traffic Control Services

BrightStar Care

Chili’s

Cobb County School District

Cobb Community Services Board

Cobb Sheriff’s Office Cobb County Police Department

Cobb Water System

Emijay’s Cosmetics

Lowe’s

Money Management International

Preferred Personnel Solutions

and more!

Non-profits will be on hand to help attendees with COVID relief benefits, and HUD counselors will be there to assist those who need housing.