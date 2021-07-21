Fatal accident this morning on I-75

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal accident that happened this morning at about 5:21 a.m. on I-75 Northbound between Delk Road and South Marietta Parkway.

The public information release describes the accident as follows:

Per investigators, a green 2010 Chevrolet Express van was northbound on I-75 in the left lane when a tire went flat. As the van slowed and changed lanes to the right it was rear ended by a white 2008 Ford F-150. Shortly after both vehicles came to a stop in the second lane of travel (from center), a white 2006 Toyota Scion XB crashed into the rear of the Ford. The Toyota came to rest in the right lane. The adult male driver of the Toyota was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He has not yet been positively identified. The driver of the Ford, 56-year-old Juan Trejo of Cumming, was transported to Kennestone with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene on foot prior to the arrival of first responders and has not been located. Four other adult male occupants of the Chevrolet were transported to Kennestone for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. This remains an active STEP investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”