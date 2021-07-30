Want to learn the nuts and bolts of how Kennesaw government works? Sign up for Kennesaw 101

If you are a resident of the City of Kennesaw, and want to learn how the Kennesaw government works, the city is offering its second Kennesaw 101: The Citizens Government Academy.

For more information on this in-depth look at the Kennesaw city government, plus a link to the application, see the press release reprinted below.

Kennesaw, GA (July 30, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw is excited to announce that applications are now open for the second “Kennesaw 101: The Citizens Government Academy.” The course is designed to expose participants to the diverse range of work the City performs, provide them an inside look at the day-to-day operations of the City, and contextualize all of these endeavors into the long-term vision of the City. The Academy, which begins September 14, is open to City residents and business owners. Each week, the Academy will have a specific area of focus on the different operations of the City, including culture and tourism, public works and facilities, public safety and justice, community development, budget and operations and political and legal process. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from city staff and participate in hands-on activities. After completing the program, participants will better understand the role of local government in ensuring the prosperity of its community The Academy will meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, with graduation scheduled for November 8. The application is available for download on the City website at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/download/kennesaw-101-application/.

The City of Kennesaw, incorporated in 1887, is home to approximately 34,172 residents and spans 9.77 square miles in Northwest Cobb County. The mission of the City is to enhance the quality for life for our community, the City of Kennesaw is dedicated to providing fiscally responsible, innovative, efficient services and cultural resources. Kennesaw attractions include the Smithsonian affiliated Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, and the Smith-Gilbert Gardens. Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation programs, special events and facilities, efficient street and sanitation services, environmental initiatives, and a strong, caring Police Department play central roles in supporting and sustaining our livability and economic vitality.