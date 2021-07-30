McBath inaugurates “Summer in the 6th” photo contest

Rep. Lucy McBath, who represents Georgia’s 6th U.S. Congressional District, announced she is inaugurating a “Summer in the 6th” photo contest.

Submissions can be made from Sunday August 1, though Sunday August 29.

For complete details see the press release reprinted below that includes a link for submitting photos:

Washington, DC — Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Marietta) is announcing the start of her “Summer in the Sixth” Photo Contest program today. From this Sunday, August 1st through Sunday, August 29th, McBath’s office is accepting submissions of images and scenery in the Sixth Congressional District. “There’s nothing like summer in the Peach State,” said McBath. “Our photo contest is a wonderful opportunity to share the images collected over the course of the summer and highlight the beauty of our community and of our district. I am so excited to see the photos our neighbors submit as this summer comes to an end.” Photos should be taken outdoors in the community and can be submitted through this form by Sunday, August 29th at 11:59 pm. Full contest guidelines can be found in the entry form. Nominees will be selected by local residents and winners will be selected by the Congresswoman. The week of August 30th, nominations will be posted on McBath’s Facebook page. Voting will conclude on Monday, September 6th at 11:59 PM. Winners will be determined based on the number of engagements on Facebook – including shares, likes, and comments. The first place photograph will be featured as the cover photo on McBath’s official Facebook and Twitter pages, and photos in second and third place will be announced and posted on the official Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages. The top three photos will also be featured in the weekly newsletter.