KIDS CARE and Cobb police team up for a school supply drive

KIDS CARE, a Marietta-based nonprofit organization that organizes and promotes children and youth volunteer projects issued the following announcement about a school supply drive in preparation for the start of the school year:

KIDS CARE is partnering with the Cobb County Police Department on a program called “Backing the Need” a School Supply Drive to get needed supplies to students in need in Cobb County. There are two different ways that the public can donate new backpacks, non-perishable snacks and new school supplies to our drive:

July 17th & July 23rd at the Cobb Civic Center from 8 am – 12 pm, drive by & drop off in the parking lot. July 9th – 23rd drop boxes will be available to accept school supply donations during business hours at the Cobb County Police Departments five precincts, headquarters, The School Box (Kennesaw), West Cobb School of Rock,and Burn Boot Camp (Marietta & Kennesaw).

All donations collected will be given to elementary, middle and high school aged students in need in Cobb County for the upcoming 2021/22 school year.