Town Center Loop Expands with South Barrett Reliever Opening

On April 23 a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the South Barrett Reliever in the Town Center area of Cobb County.

The Courier spoke with Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center CID, about the impact of the project.

Tracy Styf at ribbon-cutting ceremony — photo provided by TCCID

This video-conferenced conversation took place the day after the official ribbon-cutting.

The Courier asked Styf to talk about the significance of the project for the Town Center area.

“Yesterday it was said a number of times that transportation projects are more than just concrete and rebar,” Styf said. “They are about connecting communities.”

“And I think that that is the significance of this project,” she said.

“It not only provides a relief to one of the busiest state roadways in our region, Barrett Parkway, but it allows families to get to work, and to their kids’ soccer games, and run errands and travel through Town Center coming from other parts of the region … to get to 75, faster, safer, and more efficiently,” said Styf. “And so I think that as we consider infrastructure as transportation projects, we’ve moved beyond them simply being new roadways to being projects that solve a variety of problems, and I think South Barrett is a perfect example of that.”

Styf said that when Phase 1 of the three-phase project began, the planners thought of it as just an intersection improvement project, and when Phase 3 began, the initial goal was just creating a connection with Barrett Parkway.

“But really what it’s doing is creating this new connected Loop through the heart of the district,” said Styf.

“All of the other roadways inside of the Loop that we’ve identified (are) already in place,” she said. “So Busby Drive up to Chastain Road, and then back down Barrett Lakes Boulevard, connecting again to South Barrett on the south of the Loop.”

“All of those roads are there,” said Styf. “And so now what we get to do is go through and think about how do we make those roads smarter, more efficient, safer, and also primed for future development and redevelopment of parcels along the Loop.”

Screenshot of the Loop from the TCCID website

(To learn more about the Loop, follow this link to the TCCID website).

Asked about access to the commercial areas along the reliever, Styf said, “At South Barrett Reliever Phase 2, the roundabout, you can access at four different points and get into the back of the Dick’s World of Sport, but (you can) also head up to Barrett Parkway on the west side of that.”

“Then we created a new lighted intersection as part of this project behind the Costco, and that provides a more efficient, safer entry point into Costco,” she said. “The front part of the Costco is often congested and difficult to get in and out of coming from Cobb Place.”

“So this gives an alternate route for people getting to that parcel.”

“And then coming around across the reliever around the eastern roundabout, there’s additional access and frontage to the Home Depot,” said Styf. “So while we did expand the road, add a median to provide safety, we still were able to provide smart access and efficient access to all of those major parcels.”

Styf said that at this point, the construction cones have been removed, and the South Barrett Reliever is fully accessible.

The Opening Ceremony

Officials celebrated the opening of the South Barrett Reliever with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 23.

The Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID), along with federal, state and local partners, marked the milestone on the project’s signature bridge spanning Interstate 75 and the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes.

According to the TCCID, the new roadway is designed to address decades of limited east–west connectivity in one of Cobb County’s busiest commercial hubs.

The reliever creates a new route connecting Cobb Parkway/U.S. 41 to Barrett Parkway, offering an alternative to the Barrett Parkway/I-75 interchange.

By extending eastward over I-75 and linking back via Roberts Court, the project aims to reduce traffic pressure and improve access within the Town Center area.

“This project is significant not only for its impact within Town Center, but also for the role it plays in strengthening regional connectivity,” said Styf. “It reflects years of collaboration and a shared commitment to building a more accessible, resilient and connected community. These partnerships were instrumental in delivering a project that will drive lasting connectivity and economic growth.”

Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid also spoke at the ribbon-cutting.

“The South Barrett Reliever has been a long time coming and is worth every moment of the wait,” Cupid said. “This project is the result of significant investment, but more than anything, it is the result of intentionality and persistence of everyone who refused to give up on the much needed and also possible improvement of this corridor.”

“I want to thank our state partners, the Town Center CID, Cobb DOT, our elected officials current and former, the engineers and contractors who did the hard work on the ground, and the citizens who stayed patient through it all,” said Cupid. “The Barrett Reliever is a powerful example of what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a shared vision for a better transportation future for all.”

Part of Broader Mobility Vision

Officials described the reliever as a key component of a larger transportation framework known as “The Loop,” a 7-mile complete street boulevard that the TCCID states in intended to unify the Town Center district. The newly completed segment forms the southern east–west arc, connecting Barrett Lakes Boulevard to George Busbee Parkway.

“The completion of the South Barrett Reliever is a game changer for our residents and businesses in the Town Center area,” said Cobb District 2 Commissioner Erick Allen, quoted in a post ribbon-cutting press release. “By creating a new east–west connection, we’re giving drivers a reliable alternative, reducing pressure on existing roads and improving everyday quality of life. This project lays the groundwork for continued growth and reinforces Town Center as a key destination in Cobb County.”

$62 Million Investment in Infrastructure

The South Barrett Reliever investment exceeds $62 million and includes features designed to improve safety and accessibility. Among them are a bridge over I-75, multi-lane roundabouts, a four-lane divided roadway, and continuous infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists such as sidewalks, bike lanes and shared-use paths.

Additional enhancements include pedestrian crossings, upgraded lighting, and landscaping improvements intended to support both mobility and community aesthetics.

Project partners include the Atlanta Regional Commission, State Road & Tollways Authority, Georgia Department of Transportation, Cobb County and Cobb County Department of Transportation, Arcadis and C.W. Matthews Contracting Co.

Leaders say the project not only improves traffic flow and safety but also positions the Town Center area for future economic growth by enhancing access and supporting redevelopment opportunities.