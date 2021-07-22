Lockheed Martin announces date and time of Second Quarter earnings call

Lockheed Martin, the aerospace corporation which is also one of the largest employers in Cobb County, announced the time and date of their 2021 second quarter earnings call.

According to the company‘s news release:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live its second quarter 2021 earnings results webcast on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT. James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Ken Possenriede, chief financial officer; and Greg Gardner, vice president of investor relations, will discuss second quarter 2021 financial results, provide updates on key topics and answer questions. Second quarter 2021 results will be published prior to the market opening on July 26.

You can access the live webcast and the financial charts relevant to the call on the Lockheed Martin Investor Relations website, www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. The video of the call will also be available through Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, also at www.lockheedmartin.com/investor, and a podcast will be available by following this link.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

In response to a request by the Courier for a previous article, the spokesperson for the Marietta operations of the company wrote:

The C-130 remains the largest program at the Marietta site. We are currently building the C-130J Super Hercules and I’ve attached our updated Fast Facts for insights on that program. We’ve produced every production model C-130 at the Marietta site, which means Hercs have been rolling out of Marietta for almost 66 years. It’s staple here in Cobb County! You can learn more about the C-130J in our brochure located here. We also provide support (i.e., sustainment) for the C-5 Galaxy, which wrapped up a major modification providing 52 C-5s with new engines and avionics, in 2018. We celebrated the C-5’s 50th anniversary in 2018 and expect to see that aircraft in service – thanks to its upgrades and unique hauling capabilities – until 2045. See press release for more information. We also support the P-3 Orion through Marietta-based teams. Additionally, we manufacture F-35 center wings here in Marietta.