Cobb DA Flynn Broady announces public study tour of the Family Justice Center

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr announced a Family Justice Center (FJC) Study Tour to take place on Tuesday August 17 at the Cobb County Police Department Training Center at 2435 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 30106.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the presentations start at 8:30 a.m.

The press release for the tour gives the following details:

There will be presentations from Raeanne Passantino of the Family Justice Center Alliance (www.familyjusticecenter.org), a program of Alliance for HOPE International, along with Family Justice Center Directors Denise McCain and Michelle Morgan (www.allianceforhope.com) to give an overview of the Family Justice Center movement and how a Family Justice Center can benefit victims in our community and obtain valuable resources for themselves and their families in a single collaborative location. The core purpose of a Family Justice Center is centered on assisting victims of family violence (domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse). The purpose of the Study Tour is for members of our community, including our core partners, to learn more about the process of developing a Family Justice Center and for our consultants to learn more about what is unique about our community and our ongoing partnerships. The Cobb District Attorney’s Office and other Cobb FJC core partners such as Cobb Solicitor’s Office, Cobb Police Department, Cobb Sheriff’s Office, Cobb Legal Aid, SafePath Children’s Advocacy, Inc. and LiveSafe Resources have been meeting over the past year, discussing the benefits of exploring and creating a Family Justice Center. There will be more Cobb County Family Justice Center Study Tours in the future.