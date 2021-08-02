Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District to host virtual forum

The Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District will host a virtual forum on Thursday August 12 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Information on how to access the forum is available by following this link to the GMCID’s flyer.

The purpose of the forum is to allow residents and stakeholders in the area “to view and comment on proposed potential ideas for placemaking and signage in the district.”

The announcement on the City of Marietta website states: “The public input obtained will help prioritize the area’s needs and shape future enhancements funded by the Gateway Marietta Improvement District.”

This is the second virtual meeting about the placemaking and signage project.

In the news release for the first meeting held on March 24, 2021, Caroline Whaley, the GMCID administrator said, “Over the last month we have collaboratively worked with a number of local stakeholders to discuss strategies for placemaking and wayfinding signage to enhance our vibrant and growing community. It is equally critical that area residents share their thoughts on these exciting options and offer feedback that is reflective of our thriving and diverse community.”

You can learn more about this project by following this link.

About the Gateway Marietta CID

According to the Gateway Marietta CID website:

The Gateway Marietta CID was founded in June of 2014, with the mission to help establish the area as a premier business center in metro Atlanta. The CID is conveniently located right off I-75 only a few miles north of I-285, within the City of Marietta. The Gateway Marietta CID is currently focusing in improving the area through public safety, landscaping, and infrastructure improvements.