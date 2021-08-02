Cobb County Police to host National Night Out event in Jim Miller Park August 3

This year’s annual county-wide National Night Out celebration, organized by the Cobb County Police Department, will be held tomorrow, Tuesday August 3 at Jim Miller Park from 6-9 p.m.

The event will feature an opportunity to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, courtesy of Wellstar Health System and Cobb & Douglas Public Health. The delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through the county, and hospitalizations and deaths are almost totally among the unvaccinated.

So if you haven’t yet gotten the vaccine, this is a good opportunity. Just visit the registration link in the county’s announcement below.

For more about this event read the county’s announcement, reprinted below from their Facebook page:

Cobb County Police Department will host a National Night Out celebration 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Jim R. Miller Park. This fun event will feature food trucks, live music and a variety of entertainment. Other public safety departments, including Cobb Animal Services, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services, Cobb Sheriff’s Office, Cobb 911 and Cobb Emergency Management Agency. Wellstar and CDPH will team up to offer free vaccinations during the event at Jim Miller Park. The Pfizer vaccine is being offered to anyone over the age of 12. If you would like to get vaccinated at National Night Out, click https://cdph.jotform.com/211755792306964 to schedule your appointment. Appointments are required to ensure the Wellstar and CDPH teams have enough doses.National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.