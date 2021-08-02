Young aspiring opera singer wins performance opportunity with GSO

Lainie Ewers, an aspiring young opera singer, won an opportunity to perform with the Marietta-based Georgia Symphony Orchestra (GSO) in their upcoming Holiday Pops concert.

Read more about the 20-year-old Gainesville native and the competition she won in the GSO’s press release, reprinted below.

(Marietta, Ga. Aug. 2, 2021) Lainie Ewers, an aspiring opera vocalist, is the winner of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s 2021 Virtual to Center Stage statewide talent competition. As part of her prize, she earned the opportunity to sing with the orchestra during its upcoming 71st concert season. She is scheduled to perform as a featured soloist during the GSO’s Holiday Pops concert on Dec. 4, 2021.

“Being able to perform with the Georgia Symphony is a dream come true for me,” said Ewers, a 20-year-old native of Gainesville, Ga. “Singing opera is what I want to do with my life, and I am so grateful for the chance to move one step closer to achieving my goal.”

Ewers earned a spot as one of the competition’s five finalists following several rounds of public voting on social media and was named the winner by a panel of five talented local performing arts celebrities. The competition was open to amateur through professional dancers, musicians and vocalists, ages eight and above, in any musical style.

“The goal of the competition was to provide an opportunity for public recognition to undiscovered talent like Lainie,” said GSO Music Director and Conductor Timothy Verville, “particularly after the hardships everyone in the performing arts endured last year.”

The violin duo of Jeanette Christy and Ellie Fish, residents of Marietta and Kennesaw, respectively, was named runner up and the community pick for most watched video among the finalists. Kai Boney of Acworth, a composer, pianist and vocalist, was awarded the community pick for most likes on social media. The finalists’ winning videos may be viewed on the GSO’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

The GSO kicks off its return to the concert hall on Sept. 25, 2021, with Mahler, smahler, the first of three Classic Series performances. Season subscriptions and individual tickets to Holiday Pops and all 2021-2022 season GSO Classics, GSO Jazz! and GSO Chorus concerts may be purchased online at georgiasymphony.org/events.