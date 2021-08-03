Cobb Emergency Management to do monthly siren test tomorrow

Cobb County posted the following notice on its Facebook page this afternoon announcing the Cobb Emergency Management Agency’s monthly siren test:

Cobb Emergency Management Agency will perform its monthly outdoor siren test at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 4, unless weather conditions are unfavorable.

If that is the case, then a second attempt will occur noon Thursday, Aug. 5.

A silent test will be conducted should inclement weather occur on both days.

Cobb County has more than 70 outdoor warning sirens to alert residents during a weather-related emergency, including ten sirens that can also broadcast voice messages.

The intent of warning sirens is to alert people who are outside that an imminent danger is approaching; they are not designed to be heard within a home or other building. For more information about Cobb EMA or emergency preparedness, go to cobbcounty.org/public-safety/emergency-management.