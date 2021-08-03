Smyrna adopts millage rate of 8.99 mills

The Smyrna City Council adopted the millage rate of 8.99 mills for the upcoming year after the third and last required public hearing was held Monday evening.

Mayor Pro Tem, and Ward 6 Councilman Tim Gould presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Derek Norton.

City Manager Joe Bennett introduced the hearing, and said, “The fiscal year 2022 budget approved by council including revenue projections based on 8.99 Mills.”

“This is the last of three required public hearings before the formal adoption of the 8.99 millage rate,” he said. “Tax information was received in Cobb County on June 24, 2021. Per the information provided the city would need to roll back the millage rate to 8.468 to not advertise a tax increase.”

By state law, if a local government’s tax digest at the proposed millage rate would exceed the tax digest of the previous year, it’s considered a tax increase, even if the millage rate does not increase.

Bennett said the notices of a tax increase were posted in the Marietta Daily Journal, and two previous public hearings were held. The current hearing was the last required before putting the millage rate to a vote.

Gould opened the hearing to public comment, and no one came forward, so the hearing was closed.

Ward 4 Councilman Charles “Corky” Welch, who chairs the budget committee, made a motion to approve the millage rate as proposed. Ward 7 Councilman Lewis Wheaton provided a second, and the motion passed 6-0.