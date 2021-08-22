Cobb Water Billing system down

Cobb County government announced on its Facebook page that the water billing system is down.

The county posted the following notice:

WATER BILLING SYSTEM DOWN A server hardware issue has caused the billing system to be temporarily unavailable. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. There will be no service interruptions while the system is down. Until the system is restored we are unable to access any customer information including account numbers, service requests, or account history, etc. If you had water service scheduled to start please call 770-419-6200 during our office hours 8 am-5pm, Monday-Friday or email watercustomerservice@cobbcounty.org to confirm the service. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding