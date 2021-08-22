Home Depot declares 2nd quarter dividend of $1.65

Home improvement retail giant The Home Depot, whose corporate headquarters are in Cobb County, announced a second quarter dividend of $1.65 per share.

According to the company’s press release, this is the 138th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

“The dividend is payable on September 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 2, 2021,” the press release states.

Second Quarter earnings announced earlier

According to an earlier press release:

(The Home Depot) reported sales of $41.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of $3.1 billion, or 8.1 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 4.5 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 3.4 percent. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $4.8 billion, or $4.53 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $4.3 billion, or $4.02 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2020. For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, diluted earnings per share increased 12.7 percent from the same period in the prior year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot was founded in 1978 after co-founders Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from the Handy Andy home improvement chain in southern California.

The decided to go into business together, and opened three stores in Atlanta.

According to company promotional materials:

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.