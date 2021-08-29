Gritters Library to get new building

Cobb County’s Gritters Library branch was built in 1973, and the building is showing its age.

But according to a news release from the county, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners has accepted a $1.9 million grant from the Georgia Public Library Service to replace the obsolete and aging building.

The news release states, “Already included in the 2016 SPLOST program, it became apparent that plans to renovate the structure would not be enough. Commissioners included additional funding in the SPLOST ‘revenue above projections’ list to help replace the building.”

The county news release continues:

Library Director Helen Poyer says the new building will feature a larger multipurpose room for public and library use; reading and study rooms; indoor/outdoor book drops; dedicated children’s area; computer training lab; moveable stacks; outdoor programming/reading space; ample parking; flexible space to accommodate programs/services; and one service desk. Groundbreaking is set for this December, but we’re not yet sure when the branch will close and how long construction will take. Library patrons will be directed to other nearby branches, and the Library’s Bookmobile will be dispatched to locations throughout the community during the closure.

About Gritters Library branch

According to the information page on Gritters Library branch:

The Gritters Library is at 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta, and its name comes from the old military district called “Gritters.” The description of the library on the Cobb County website states, “The 911th Militia District, known as Gritters, was officially organized in 1839.” The origin of that name is unknown, but might be related to the presence of a grist mill.

About the Cobb County Library

According to the Cobb County Library website:

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.