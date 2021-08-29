Applicants sought for Marietta Development Authority Board of Directors Post 2 vacancy

The City of Marietta city council is seeking applicants for the Marietta Development Authority (MDA) Board of Directors.

The City posted the following notice on its website:

MARIETTA – The Marietta City Council is seeking applications and letters of interest from individuals interested in serving on the Marietta Development Authority (MDA) Board of Directors, to fill the Post 2 vacancy. The Post 2 member shall serve for a term of two (2) years. The purpose of the MDA is to develop and promote for the public good and general welfare, trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities in the City of Marietta. The MDA consists of seven members appointed by City Council, which shall serve as the board of directors of the Marietta Development Authority. Each member must be a taxpayer residing in the City of Marietta. Meetings are held the 2nd Tuesday, quarterly, at 5pm, in the 4th Floor Conference Room, City Hall. If you are interested in serving your community in this very important role, please contact the City Clerk’s Office to receive an application. Applications are located on the City/BLW’s website.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates

60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income

$ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent

14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher

87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent

18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value

$ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units

26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms

10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income

$ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income

$ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans

3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription

84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates