14-day case rate for 5-17 year olds in Cobb exceeds the rate of general population — by a lot

The case rate per 100,000 of population among school-aged children in the kindergarten through 12th grade age range exceeds Cobb’s overall rate, and not by a small number.

The latest figures in the School-Aged COVID-19 Surveillance Report from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows a 14-day rate of cases per 100,000 for children 5-17 years old as 918. For comparison, the Cobb & Douglas Public Health website pegs the overall rate in Cobb County as 779.

The figures were released on August 27, and are updated weekly.

Here are the figures.

Ages 14-day case count 14-day case rate Category Change 0-4 168 358 High Increasing 5-17 1212 918 High Increasing 18-22 277 588 High Increasing

This means that the overall county rate is 7.79 times the threshold for high community transmission, while the rate for public school-aged children is 9.18 times the rate considered high transmission.

Statewide increase in emergency room visits and hospitalization

Meanwhile, the hospitalization of children in on a statewide basis has taken a sharp rise.

Here are two charts from the Georgia Department of Health website showing the jump in emergency room visits and hospitalizations among children on a statewide basis.

Charts from the GDPH website showing sharp increase in hospitalization of children

In a message to the Cobb community last week, Dr. Janet Memark, District Health Director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health expressed alarm at the increase in the number of children infected with the virus.

“In children 5-17 years-old, there has been a 60% increase in cases since last week, and we have seen numbers double for children aged 11-17,” she wrote. “The number of cases and outbreaks reported in schools is also very high.”