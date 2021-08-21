Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin elected chair of MEAG Power board

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin was elected Chair of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) Board.

According to information on their website, MEAG Power provides electricity for 49 communities in Georgia. You can view the list of participating communities by following this link.

For more information on the board election and on MEAG, see the news release from the City of Marietta, reprinted below:

MARIETTA – During the July annual meeting, Mayor Steve Tumlin was elected to serve as the Chair of the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) Board. This position is a two-year term which began on July 14, 2021. Mayor Tumlin is the first official from Marietta to serve as Chair of the Board.

The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) is a nonprofit, statewide generation and transmission organization. Recognized as one of the leading joint action agencies in the country, MEAG Power is among the top public power companies nationwide in terms of annual net generation, megawatt-hour sales and electric revenue. Its diverse, clean energy portfolio – delivering 69% emissions-free energy in 2020 – compares favorably with both the state and national averages.

MEAG Power was created as a public power entity by an Act of the Georgia General Assembly on March 18, 1975. Prior relationships with energy providers had left communities vulnerable to supplier’s ratemaking and service delivery. The formation of MEAG Power gave communities an option and enabled local governments to control their energy decision-making.

“I am honored to have been elected by my peers to serve as Chairman of the MEAG Power Board,” said Mayor Tumlin. “As Mayor of a city that has a municipal-owned power and water provider, Marietta Power and Water, it is important to have a seat at the table when shaping energy policy for the 49 participant communities of MEAG Power. As both a member and the Chair of the Board, it allows me to help monitor and advocate for energy issues at the state and federal levels on behalf of our members.”