Cobb Chamber hosts 2021 Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast October 4

The 2021 Public Safety Appreciation Breakfast will be held October 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

Hosted by the Cobb Chamber, the breakfast will kick of the county-wide Public Safety Appreciation Week. The Chamber’s announcement for the events states that the week is “where we come together as a community to show our support and appreciation for all that our Public Safety does to make Cobb a safe, enjoyable place to live, work, and play.”

The announcement describes the week as follows:

At the breakfast, the 2021 Public Safety Awards will be presented. Prior to the awards portion of the breakfast, Cobb County’s own Lance LoRusso, of LoRusso Law Firm, will address the audience. LoRusso is a civil litigator with a law enforcement background. He focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury, tractor trailer wrecks, and wrongful death cases. LoRusso serves as General Counsel to the Georgia State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and has represented over 100 officers on-duty shootings or in-custody deaths. He has lectured on deadly force and other topics to law enforcement officers from more than twenty-five states, several federal agencies, and international police associations.

Registration is now open at www.cobbchamber.org/events and the deadline to register is September 29 at noon. Registration is for balcony seating only.

Tickets are $35 for Cobb Chamber members and $40 for non-members.

The event is sponsored by Platinum Sponsors, Cobb EMC and Wellstar Health System; Awards Sponsor, LoRusso Law Firm; Gold Sponsors, Genuine Parts Company and Walton Communities; Silver Sponsors, C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. Inc., GLOCK, Governor’s Gun Club, Kennesaw State University, Marietta Wrecker, MetroAtlanta Ambulance Service, Puckett EMS, Six Flags Over Georgia, The Cooper Firm, and Vinings Bank; and Patriot Sponsors, E. Smith Heating & Air Conditioning, Georgia Power, Marietta Family Restaurants, Mauldin Jenkins, and Northside Hospital.

For more information about the event contact Katie Guice at kguice@cobbchamber.org.