Family Life Restoration Center delivers aid to Hurricane Ida victims

The Family Life Restoration Center in Mableton sponsored a convoy to New Orleans to deliver aid to victims of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida, after devastating landfalls across the Caribbean, made landfall in Louisiana on August 29, and tied with two other hurricanes for record maximum wind velocity for storms hitting the state.

By September 9 the death toll had risen to 82, with devastating storm and flood damage across the affected areas of Louisiana.

Dr. Benjamin Williams of the Cobb chapter of SCLC sent the following press release to the Courier about the relief effort:

Members and friends of the Family Life Restoration Center [FLRC] traveled from Mableton, GA to New Orleans, La to provide much needed aid to those who were hurt by the horrific behavior of Hurricane Ida. Bishop Steven Shearod, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the organization, after the small convoy travelled almost 500 miles filled with boxes of goods arrived in the city, stated: “ The capacity, capabilities and extraordinary compassion of the Angel of Cobb County [GA], the FLRC, under the inspiration and power of the Holy Spirit and the leadership of our Executive Director, Elder Luther Washington, we have successfully transported water, food, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, toiletries, hope and encouragement to the great people of New Orleans.”

Thirty-five thousand [35,000] pounds of food and the boxes of products were distributed to eight hundred and fifty [850] cars that awaited the arrival of the small convoy from Mableton, GA. Needless to say the folks from Mableton were well received by the ground team in New Orleans. Dr. Orin Grant, Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church in New Orleans helped to organize and harvest those in need to turn out and share the blessings brought to them from the FLRC. Reverend Warren Johnson, Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in New Orleans stated: “On behalf of thousand of grateful people and hundreds of New Orleans families, I want to thank all the churches, civic organizations, governmental agencies, businesses and especially the Saint of the Greater Atlanta area for your contributions, donations and prayers. Halleluiah and Amen. Mission completed.

The convoy is expected to return to Mableton [GA] on Sunday, September 26, 2021, rest for a few hours and get back to work helping between fifteen and seventeen thousand people a year to survive food insecurity, secure clothing, receive vaccines to avoid the serious and often deadly effect from COVID-19, employment information and guidance to other services in the social safety network.