Chalk Art and Craft Beer Festival Oct 9 and 10 in Marietta Square

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced the return of the Chalk Art and Craft Beer Festival to Marietta Square. The combined event is called Chalktoberfest.

The Craft Beer Festival will be held on October 9, with the Chalk Art Competition on October 10.

The following description of the event was posted to the City of Marietta website:

Chalktoberfest is a weekend for the whole family to enjoy. Professional chalk artists from across the country take their talents to the streets of Marietta Square. Enjoy your afternoon watching the working chalk artists create their masterpieces, listening to local bands performing in Glover Park, and supporting local food trucks and arts & craft vendors in the beautiful Marietta Square. There will be a Craft Beer Festival on Saturday October 9th and a Community Chalk Competition on Sunday October 10th. The Chalk Festival is free to attend! The Craft Beer Festival is held on Saturday October 9, 2021 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm on East Park Square. Enjoy unlimited samples of over 120 different kinds of brew from dozens of local companies and 25 varieties of wine. You also get a souvenir cup! Walk around with your brew and experience the chalk art popping off the ground as artists complete their 3D and 2D pieces. Buy your Craft Beer Festival tickets online early to save money! It is best to purchase your tickets ahead of time to avoid longer wait times and higher ticket prices. 2019 was a sell-out, so get your tickets soon! Visit chalktoberfest.com to purchase your tickets now.

All proceeds from the event will support the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.

For further information, check www.chalktoberfest.com regularly for updates.