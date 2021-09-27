Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County present Fall 2021 Gardening Series

The following notice was posted on the Cobb County government Facebook page:

Have a love for gardening? The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County presents Fall 2021 Gardening Series. The series Tuesday, Sept. 23 with fall veggie gardening. The free, three-part gardening series will be offered Sept. – Nov. on the fourth Tuesday at 6:30pm. Upcoming programs include perennials and Cherokee ethnobotany. For more information on programs at North Cobb Regional Library, visit cobbcounty.org/library or call 770-801-5320.

About the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County described their mission as follows on the organization’s website:

The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County (MGVOCC) supports the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and strives to improve the quality of life in our community by delivering research – based horticultural information, educational programs and projects.