Cobb police seek help in locating missing person

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department is seeking help in locating 39-year-old Nefirtiti Strothers. We’ve included photos provided by the Cobb County Police Department at the bottom of the article.

The public information release is reprinted below:

Cobb County Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 39-year-old Nefirtiti Strothers was last seen wearing brown pants, black boots, a beige shirt on top of a purple shirt, and a multicolored scarf. Nefirtiti suffers from Cerebral Palsy and has limited motor functions as well as a diminished mental capacity. She was last seen at her job on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County and was reported missing on September 24, 2021. . Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”