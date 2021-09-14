Kennesaw combines two popular Fall events into one

The City of Kennesaw announced that two popular annual Fall events, Touch-A-Truck and Fall-O-Ween have been combined this year, and will take place on Saturday, October 16 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park.

The combined event will be called Truck-or-Treat.

The press release for the event described the festivities as follows:

Children can get up-close and personal with dozens of larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Participants can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this exhibition of transportation. The event will include a candy trail, costume contests, scavenger hunt, field games and music.

When the sun goes down there will be a showing of the original Ghostbusters. Event attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chairs. Tents, canopies or large umbrellas that obstruct the view of others are not allowed.

Parking is available inside the park, and at nearby Kennesaw Elementary School.

Superior Plumbing is the sponsor of this event.

About the City of Kennesaw

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw:

2019 Population Estimates 34,077

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income: $ 70,930

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent: 10.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher: 91.8 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent: 12.4 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value: $ 194,800

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units: 13,530

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms: 3,908

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income: $ 39,367

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income: $ 31,089

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans: 1,661

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription: 94.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates