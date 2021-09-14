Kennesaw combines two popular Fall events into one

The City of Kennesaw announced that two popular annual Fall events, Touch-A-Truck and Fall-O-Ween have been combined this year, and will take place on Saturday, October 16 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Swift-Cantrell Park.
The combined event will be called Truck-or-Treat.
The press release for the event described the festivities as follows:
Children can get up-close and personal with dozens of larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles. Participants can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this exhibition of transportation.
The event will include a candy trail, costume contests, scavenger hunt, field games and music.
When the sun goes down there will be a showing of the original Ghostbusters. Event attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chairs. Tents, canopies or large umbrellas that obstruct the view of others are not allowed.
Parking is available inside the park, and at nearby Kennesaw Elementary School.
Superior Plumbing is the sponsor of this event.
About the City of Kennesaw
The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw:
2019 Population Estimates 34,077
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income: $ 70,930
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent: 10.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher: 91.8 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent: 12.4 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value: $ 194,800
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units: 13,530
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms: 3,908
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income: $ 39,367
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income: $ 31,089
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans: 1,661
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription: 94.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
